PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 15

Nov 15 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- One month into a wave of Occupy encampments across Canada, big-city mayors continue to grapple with how to get protesters to leave. Though poles apart politically, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson have taken similar positions calling for an end to the encampments but have not sent in police to do the job yet.

-- After being handed a major setback by the U.S. move to sideline the $7-billion project until at least 2013, TransCanada Corp appears to have put the project back on the rails with an agreement with key Nebraskan legislators to re-route the line.

Reports in Business Section:

-- As Canada unveils a new kind of currency this week, introducing the country's first polymer banknotes to replace the paper-style money used since the early 1800s, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney believes talk of a cashless society is overblown.

-- Italy's new Prime Minister, Mario Monti, desperately needs buyers for the country's bonds, but the European Central Bank is sending out signals that it won't become Europe's lender of last resort.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's foreign policy has been governed by the desire to remain as friendly as possible with the United States, while still maintaining a fig leaf of self-respect. In recent weeks, that policy has been called into question, as U.S. lawmakers have made a series of policy decisions - Buy America, the new entry fee for travelers, and the Keystone pipeline delay.

-- The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has, "under protest," released a series of documents to a Commons committee that has come under fire for even asking for them. The documents are thought to include, among other items, details of the broadcaster's spending on outdoor advertising and its fleet of vehicles, and are at the heart of a legal dispute currently before the courts.

Financial Post section:

-- Nebraska and TransCanada Corp reached a deal Monday on finding a new route for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline that would steer clear of environmentally sensitive lands in the state.

-- Canadians will be more cautious holiday shoppers than their U.S. counterparts this season. Sales at some U.S. retail stores operating in Canada are weaker than the stateside division.