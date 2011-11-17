PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 17

Nov 17 Following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the U.S.
military would expand its role in the Asia-Pacific region
despite budget cuts, declaring America was "here to stay" as a
Pacific power which would help shape the region's future.
-- Blunt and bold, Robert (Bob) Paulson's life mission has
been to catch bad guys. Now, the No. 1 job for Canada's top
policeman is to confront the wrongs within a force reeling from
a string of scandals, including recent allegations of sexual
harassment.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Enbridge Inc and TransCanada Corp are
racing to win support for rival pipelines to feed the massive
oil-refining hub on the Gulf Coast, and help erase a price
discount that has cost the Alberta oil industry billions in lost
revenue.
-- Som Seif, chief executive officer of exchange-traded fund
provider Claymore Investments Inc, would not confirm on
Wednesday that his Toronto-based firm is on the auction block.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The firing of broadcaster Damian Goddard, who was let go
from Sportsnet six months ago, is turning into a test case about
religious freedom in Canada and the right to declare those views
in public.
-- Alberta Premier Alison Redford has a plan to move beyond
all the acrimony over Alberta's oil sands and the pipelines that
transport the black, carbon-intensive gold they contain. She
calls it a "national energy strategy".
Financial Post section:
-- With the proposed Keystone XL pipeline beached for 18
months thanks to environmental opposition, pipeline companies
are switching to a step-by-step strategy to push growing
Canadian oil production down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
-- The spectre of one or more countries leaving the euro is
driving the wealthy in Italy, Greece and Spain into the relative
haven of the London property market. Security and stability are
London's big attractions as well as liquidity and well-kept
property registers.