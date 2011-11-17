PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 17

Nov 17 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the U.S. military would expand its role in the Asia-Pacific region despite budget cuts, declaring America was "here to stay" as a Pacific power which would help shape the region's future.

-- Blunt and bold, Robert (Bob) Paulson's life mission has been to catch bad guys. Now, the No. 1 job for Canada's top policeman is to confront the wrongs within a force reeling from a string of scandals, including recent allegations of sexual harassment.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Enbridge Inc and TransCanada Corp are racing to win support for rival pipelines to feed the massive oil-refining hub on the Gulf Coast, and help erase a price discount that has cost the Alberta oil industry billions in lost revenue.

-- Som Seif, chief executive officer of exchange-traded fund provider Claymore Investments Inc, would not confirm on Wednesday that his Toronto-based firm is on the auction block.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The firing of broadcaster Damian Goddard, who was let go from Sportsnet six months ago, is turning into a test case about religious freedom in Canada and the right to declare those views in public.

-- Alberta Premier Alison Redford has a plan to move beyond all the acrimony over Alberta's oil sands and the pipelines that transport the black, carbon-intensive gold they contain. She calls it a "national energy strategy".

Financial Post section:

-- With the proposed Keystone XL pipeline beached for 18 months thanks to environmental opposition, pipeline companies are switching to a step-by-step strategy to push growing Canadian oil production down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

-- The spectre of one or more countries leaving the euro is driving the wealthy in Italy, Greece and Spain into the relative haven of the London property market. Security and stability are London's big attractions as well as liquidity and well-kept property registers.