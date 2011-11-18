PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 18

Nov 18 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he saw "flickers of progress" in Myanmar and dispatched Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to visit the country next month to explore new ties.

-- The Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has called in the RCMP to investigate revelations that Syrian government websites are being hosted on Canadian servers.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Egyptian billionaire, Naguib Sawiris, who backs Wind Mobile has threatened to pull out of a coming government auction of wireless licences unless Ottawa sets some aside for new competitors and clarifies foreign ownership rules.

-- Asian stocks slumped Friday after a spike in Spanish government borrowing costs added to the uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and a report showed new house prices in China slid last month.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Canadian government has been quietly engaging Syria's opposition and pro-democracy movement, including facilitating several meetings with Foreign Minister John Baird, and opening the doors of Canada's embassy in Turkey to the Syrian National Council.

-- New York police prevented protesters from shutting down Wall Street on Thursday, arresting more than 250 people in repeated clashes with an unexpectedly small but spirited Occupy Wall Street rally.

Financial Post section:

-- The tabling of federal legislation to implement Pooled Registered Pension Plans is being welcomed by big banks and the insurance industry but seems somewhat of a setback for the labour movement.

-- With the threat of another recession looming in Europe, Don Walker, chief executive of Magna International Inc says he is determined to avoid the same sort of mistakes his company made on the continent during the previous downturn.