PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 18

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he saw
"flickers of progress" in Myanmar and dispatched Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton to visit the country next month to explore
new ties.
-- The Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
has called in the RCMP to investigate revelations that Syrian
government websites are being hosted on Canadian servers.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Egyptian billionaire, Naguib Sawiris, who backs Wind
Mobile has threatened to pull out of a coming government auction
of wireless licences unless Ottawa sets some aside for new
competitors and clarifies foreign ownership rules.
-- Asian stocks slumped Friday after a spike in Spanish
government borrowing costs added to the uncertainty over
Europe's debt crisis and a report showed new house prices in
China slid last month.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Canadian government has been quietly engaging Syria's
opposition and pro-democracy movement, including facilitating
several meetings with Foreign Minister John Baird, and opening
the doors of Canada's embassy in Turkey to the Syrian National
Council.
-- New York police prevented protesters from shutting down
Wall Street on Thursday, arresting more than 250 people in
repeated clashes with an unexpectedly small but spirited Occupy
Wall Street rally.
Financial Post section:
-- The tabling of federal legislation to implement Pooled
Registered Pension Plans is being welcomed by big banks and the
insurance industry but seems somewhat of a setback for the
labour movement.
-- With the threat of another recession looming in Europe,
Don Walker, chief executive of Magna International Inc
says he is determined to avoid the same sort of mistakes his
company made on the continent during the previous downturn.