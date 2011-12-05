PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Dec 5

Dec 5 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The contest for a new leader of the NDP and the official opposition entered a fresh phase with the first formal showdown of the race. All nine candidates on the stage at the Ottawa Convention Centre on Sunday talked about their interest in a more equitable distribution of Canada's wealth, with little divergence in opinion about how to accomplish that.

-- As the urgency to provide adequate housing for the people of Attawapiskat escalates this week, with temperatures expected to dip below minus 20 degree Celsius, Chief Theresa Spence will be in Ottawa discussing the community's future with other native leaders and government officials.

Reports in the business section:

-- The gap between Canada's rich and poor is growing amid shifts in the job market and tax cuts for the wealthy, according to a study that shows income inequality at a record high among industrialized nations.

-- Retailers are gearing up for an e-commerce battle this holiday season after discount giant Wal-Mart Canada Corp entered the cyber fray, taking on the burgeoning e-titan Amazon.ca.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The C$25 billion compensation bill for Canada's public service is costlier than necessary because of loose controls and uneven management, says senior bureaucrat James Lahey, who conducted the most comprehensive study of pay and benefits in the public service. Compensation is the government's biggest operating cost, but no one takes overall responsibility for managing, tracking or even properly recording those costs, Lahey concluded.

-- The percentage of people who think Canada is generally moving in the right direction has increased sharply in the last year, from 52 percent to 63.5 percent, according to a new poll. The rise is the steepest in the five-year history of the Mood of Canada survey, conducted by Nanos Research for Policy Options magazine.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti announced 30 billion euros ($40 billion) of austerity and growth measures as he seeks to cut the euro-region's second-biggest debt and prevent a breakup of the euro. Monti's Cabinet in Rome passed the measures a day earlier than planned as the new prime minister rushed to reassure investors he is serious about taming a debt of almost 1.9 trillion euros.

-- Canada lost jobs for a second month in a row in November leaving some economists wondering whether the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates in a bid to encourage more hiring.