PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - December 21

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Dozens of former and current female Mounties are signing up for a possible class-action lawsuit against Canada's national force for harassment and bullying, says one of a team of lawyers preparing the case.

- A United Nations official had harsh words for Ottawa over the housing crisis in Attawapiskat, calling conditions in the first-nations community "dire" and noting that the problem appears to be widespread.

Report on Business Section:

- Research In Motion Ltd has turned down takeover overtures from Amazon.com Inc and other potential buyers because the BlackBerry maker prefers to fix its problems on its own, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

-Natural gas giant Encana Corp is stepping up an unusually public battle with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over water-contamination findings that threaten to fuel opposition to the industry's controversial drilling methods.

NATIONAL POST:

- Aboriginal Affairs Minister John Duncan requested again Friday that government housing officials be allowed onto the northern Ontario First Nation of Attawapiskat to assess the needs of band members.

FINANCIAL POST:

- Ottawa has vowed to keep up the fight against the European Union's proposal to include the airline industry in its emissions trading scheme starting next month, even if a European high court ruling Wednesday rejects a legal challenge from several U.S., Canadian and international carriers.

- Scotia Capital raised its gold price forecasts to reflect ongoing concerns over global debt levels and paper currencies, resulting in gold being the currency of choice.