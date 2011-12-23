PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - December 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says Canada will not move ahead with its proposed Securities Act in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to declare it unconstitutional.

- Stung by comments from city officials about the costs of policing a tent protest in the downtown core, Occupy Vancouver members are warning there will be more events like it come spring.

Report on Business Section:

- Canadian business leaders who backed Ottawa's push for a national securities watchdog say they are in for years of frustration after the Supreme Court of Canada rejected the Harper government's bid to create one.

- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has struck a deal to buy 75 per cent of Sporting Life Inc as the upscale "fashletics" retailer aims to expand across Canada.

NATIONAL POST:

- Just hours after a Federal Court awarded Jean Chrétien C$200,000 to cover some of the legal costs from his challenge of the Gomery inquiry into the sponsorship scandal, the Prime Minister's Office called on the former prime minister to give the money back.

- Former federal Cabinet minister Helena Guergis is suing Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the Conservative party, and several other people for C$1.3 million for the "high-handed" way she was removed from the Tory caucus over allegations of improper conduct.

FINANCIAL POST:

- The Canadian housing market is at risk of a price correction and remains the chief domestic vulnerability to the country's economy in the new year, according to two new reports.

- Canada's economy is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the next several quarters but risks to the outlook are mostly negative due to headwinds from the European debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund said.