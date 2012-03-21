PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The political machine behind the man who is now Speaker of
the House of Commons opened its wallet for the Guelph
Conservative campaign currently under scrutiny by Election
Canada's robo-calls probe, records at the watchdog agency show.
- Ontario's government will backtrack on planned
construction of new hospitals and upgrades to existing ones just
months after Premier Dalton McGuinty promised them during a
series of showy pre-election announcements.
- Mitt Romney's laborious climb toward the Republican
presidential nomination took a major leap toward the prize with
a massive win in the Illinois primary, dealing a serious blow to
Rick Santorum's momentum.
Reports in the business section:
- An audit to be released on Wednesday raises questions
about a lease on the Mississauga head office of Ontario's
embattled air ambulance service, Ornge, that is well above the
going rate for neighbouring buildings.
- Canadian Tire Corp pleaded guilty Tuesday to
taking part in a "criminal price-fixing cartel" that
artificially inflated gas prices in two cities in Eastern
Ontario, agreeing to pay a $900,000 fine.
- Toronto's 23,000 inside workers will not strike this
weekend unless the Ford administration unilaterally imposes a
new contract, Tim Maguire, president of CUPE Local 79 -- which
represents workers at daycares, recreation centres, old-age
homes and other city offices -- is vowing.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec Finance Minister Raymond Bachand joked Tuesday that
his provincial budget is hardly the stuff to dazzle voters. He
is not about to head to Rimouski to announce he is renewing
funding for a local development centre. "It's a budget with only
$200 million in new measures and programs, about 0.3 percent [of
total spending]," Bachand said when a reporter asked if he was
tabling an election budget.
Reports in the business section:
- Glencore International PLC's historic acquisition
of Viterra Inc is the culmination of two long-developing
factors: Glencore's long-standing desire to break into the
Canadian agriculture business, and the company's astonishing
corporate makeover over the last year. An unexpected disclosure
from Viterra simply accelerated the process.
- Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, a key provider of
maintenance, repair and overhaul work for Air Canada
, said Tuesday it would be forced to liquidate its
remaining assets.