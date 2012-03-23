PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 23

March 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Thailand's prime minister hailed the possibility of
free-trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday and welcomed
Ottawa's rediscovered interest in southeast Asia.
In her remarks, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra noted
that it has been 15 years since a Canadian prime minister last
made a bilateral visit to the nation of 66 million, which is
among the world's fastest growing economies.
- Less than a year after they voted to send the federal New
Democrats to the benches of the Official Opposition, large
numbers of Canadians say an NDP government would be good for the
country.
A new poll released Friday by Nanos Research suggests that
49 per cent of Canadians agree or somewhat agree that Canada
would be in good hands if the New Democrats were in office.
- His support on council crumbling, his promise of subways
in tatters, a defiant Rob Ford, Mayor of Toronto, has turned his
sights to the next election campaign, raising questions about
how the city will be governed for the more than two years left
in his mandate.
Reports in the business section:
- Unionized ground crew at Air Canada walked off
the job in a wildcat protest Thursday night at Toronto's Pearson
International Airport, says a spokesman for the Greater Toronto
Airports Authority.
- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp has signaled
it will dramatically curtail its growth in the mortgage market
in the coming years in an effort to cool Canada's sizzling
housing sector.
Documents released by the Crown corporation this week show
CMHC expects to increase mortgage insurance over the next few
years at only a fraction of the pace seen recently.
NATIONAL POST
- Federal politics is getting as wonky as the weather. A new
poll has the leaderless NDP sitting in first place, while this
week's by-election in Toronto-Danforth had the Liberals, under
interim leader Bob Rae, experiencing a mini-revival.
The Environics poll had the Conservatives and NDP tied on 30
percent, with the Liberals back on 20 percent support.
- A landmark report suggesting Quebec legalize
doctor-assisted euthanasia could rekindle the national debate on
the controversial issue.
The report introduced at the provincial legislature Thursday
recommended the Quebec government make it legal for doctors to
help the terminally ill die, if they want to, under "exceptional
circumstances."
Reports in the business section:
- Broadcast regulators held expedited hearings Thursday to
resolve a spat between the TV division of media and telecom
giant BCE Inc and a group of television providers,
including Telus Corp.
The group is petitioning the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission to step in and arbitrate a way
through an impasse between the parties, which have failed to
reach new agreements on the distribution of Bell Media's 29
specialty channels, including Discovery and TSN.
- BCE Inc faces paying hundreds of millions of dollars in
additional regulatory fees as part of getting a $3.38-billion
bid for specialty-channel powerhouse Astral Media Inc
approved.
Termed a "tangible benefits" package, the country's largest
telecommunications company will feel a material pinch from a
financial commitment as high as $280 million that must be
coughed up on top of the bid price.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd filed a proxy
circular on Thursday, and nominated activist investor William
Ackman for election to its board of directors.
Canada's No. 2 railway is locked in a proxy battle with
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, which wants to
replace Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National
Railway CEO Hunter Harrison.