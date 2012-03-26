PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Thomas Mulcair has taken control of the New Democrats in
the same way that Stephen Harper took control of the
Conservatives: by appealing to the party membership in the face
of opposition from the old guard.
- It's hard to believe that a single provincial budget could
be more important to the Canadian economy than Thursday's
long-awaited federal budget.
But Ontario is in a bind. Growth is stuck in low gear as the
province struggles with high unemployment, and challenges in its
key manufacturing sector.
Reports in the business section:
- The McCains and Sobeys, two powerful business families
with deep roots in rural Atlantic Canada, are joining forces for
the first time in an investment venture, SeaFort Capital Inc.
- A major labour disruption has been averted for at least
two more days after Toronto's largest civic employees' union
reluctantly agreed to send the Ford administration's final offer
to a ratification vote Wednesday.
- When Thorsten Heins took over as CEO of BlackBerry maker
Research In Motion Ltd from long-time co-chiefs Mike
Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie in January, he inherited a stumbling
giant. Heins will oversee his first quarter as RIM's CEO this
Thursday when fiscal fourth-quarter results are released.
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's largest medical regulator is proposing an end to
the age-old tradition of licences that give physicians almost
unfettered freedom, as it steps up its drive to restrict doctors
from dabbling in areas where they lack the proper skills.
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper acknowledged the potential
difficulties in securing a trade deal with Japan, and admitted
some sectors of the economy will be viewing the launch of trade
talks with some hesitation.