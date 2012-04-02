PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government's austerity budget will start cutting a swath through the federal government this week as bureaucrats begin receiving letters informing them their position is being eliminated.

- As the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose Party battle on the right in Alberta's election, three other parties are jockeying for position in the centre and on the left - the Liberals, New Democrats and the upstart Alberta Party.

Reports in the business section:

- Canadian retail suppliers are paying big bucks to learn about the tastes and tactics of the U.S. discounter Target Corp . Target's arrival next year will be the biggest change to hit the Canadian retailing scene since Wal-Mart Stores Inc set up shop in the country in 1994.

- Most years, it's an eye-glazing exercise. But calculating "reserves" - how much oil or gas an energy company has buried on its lands - has taken on a sudden new importance for an industry in the throes of a remarkable pricing spiral.

NATIONAL POST

- About 40 people descended on Parliament Hill at noon Sunday to demand the governing Conservatives launch a special inquiry into complaints about automated calls during the last election that allegedly directed people to the wrong polling stations.

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits the White House Monday to forge greater political and economic ties with his counterparts from the United States and Mexico, but an equally big priority in the coming weeks will be to boost trade relations with nations throughout Latin America.

Reports in the business section:

- Despite the opportunity to lock in low interest rates today, it could actually be beneficial for the average Canadian for rates to rise. Higher mortgage rates could help by making higher debt levels more punitive and less tempting.

- Canadian governments, strained by debt incurred through the financial crisis, are resorting to deficit reduction to forestall fiscal calamity. This week saw both federal and Ontario budgets tabled, both of which aim to slow debt accumulation.