PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 3

April 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government is going to overhaul the way it buys
next-generation fighters in the face of a spending watchdog's
damning report due Tuesday on the mistakes Ottawa has made so
far in acquiring F-35 jets.
- A Hungarian crime family ran the largest human-trafficking
ring in Canadian history, bringing people from their home
country to work for no pay on Ontario construction sites, buying
and selling some for a few thousand dollars a head, and using
them as household servants.
Reports in the business section:
- Royal Bank of Canada has been accused by U.S.
regulators of breaking the rules in order to orchestrate a
complex trading scheme to gain a tax advantage in Canada.
- Pax-All Manufacturing Inc, an Ontario company that makes
cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs has been banned by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration from shipping its wares to U.S.
dollar stores until it cleans up its alleged shoddy
manufacturing practices.
NATIONAL POST
- A senior federal bureaucrat, who was stripped of his
secret security clearance and his job after CSIS gave his
employer "adverse information" about his loyalty to Canada, has
lost a grievance of his termination.
Reports in the business section:
- The Bank of Canada governor fleshed out his concerns
about excessive consumer borrowing Monday, noting that the trend
is being enabled partly by buyers from "abroad" and is
"unsustainable."
- Samsung Electronics Canada plans to open
several retail outlets throughout the country this year as the
Korean electronics giant looks to follow in the footsteps of
rivals Sony Corp and Apple Inc by creating a
more direct relationship with consumers.