PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government is scrambling to salvage its
reputation for sound fiscal management after the Auditor-General
tore into its multibillion-dollar plan for stealth fighter jets,
a project that the Conservatives have championed since coming to
power in 2006.
- A new poll has put Alberta's Wildrose Party firmly on
track for a majority government, holding a 13-point lead over
the incumbent Progressive Conservatives who just months ago were
a shoo-in for victory.
Reports in the business section:
- Pent-up demand for vehicles is finally arriving at
dealers' lots, propelling U.S. vehicle sales to their best
quarter since before the recession and Canadian deliveries to
their strongest March in more than two decades.
- As Royal Bank of Canada prepares to defend itself
against an explosive lawsuit launched by a U.S. regulator over
alleged improper stock trading, authorities in Canada are
scrambling to get up to speed on the case.
The Office of the Superintendant of Financial Institutions
and Canada Revenue Agency are now probing the allegations of
'wash trades.'
NATIONAL POST
- The Canada Revenue Agency is unable to adequately assess
and track potentially millions of tax cheats in the country
because of lack of resources, and weak oversight and enforcement
practices, the federal Auditor-General said Tuesday.
- Canada's system for monitoring airline safety has major
flaws that could result in more accidents unless improvements
are made, the government's spending watchdog said on Tuesday.
Reports in the business section:
- Faced with floundering interest in the BlackBerry as the
business phone of choice, Research In Motion Ltd
took the final step Tuesday towards accepting a reduced
role. The company rolled out the full version of a platform that
lets corporate BlackBerry networks manage Apple Inc and
Google Inc devices.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's shareholders raised
concerns about management's comments that some of its customers
had threatened to take their business elsewhere in the event of
a management shakeup.