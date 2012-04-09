PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 9

April 9 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A new complaint about misleading calls to voters in the
Ontario riding of Guelph has been lodged with the country's
elections watchdog.
The complaint, from a key member of the local Conservative
team, says Tory supporters were erroneously told their polling
stations had changed in last year's federal campaign.
- Years after Canadian researchers sounded the alarm about
the dangers of prescribing codeine-based painkillers after
surgery, children are still dying because of the practice.
Report on Business Section:
- BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is
flagship of Canadian tech sector, but opinion is divided over
whether Ottawa should intervene in a possible foreign takeover.
- After a year of rapid political changes, Myanmar is
opening its doors to foreign investors. But even if some
sanctions are lifted, it will still be a challenging place to do
business.
NATIONAL POST:
- Defence Minister Peter MacKay says he has known since 2010
of the estimated $25-billion price tag for the F-35 fighter jet
program, but stressed Sunday that his department never
"manipulated" any information and that the $10-billion gap with
National Defence estimates made public comes down to accounting
differences.
- Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird condemned a "cowardly"
Easter attack in Nigeria on Sunday that killed at least 20 in
the central city of Kaduna.