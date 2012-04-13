PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 13

April 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The chairman of Air Canada Pilots Association is urging
members to report for work on Friday and ignore "a small group"
of pilots who want colleagues to call in sick to show
dissatisfaction with management.
- Wildrose leader Danielle Smith, Progressive Conservative
leader Alison Redford, Liberal leader Raj Sherman and NDP leader
Brian Mason squared off for the first time all together at an
Edmonton TV studio 11 days before Albertans head to the polls.
Reports in the business section:
- Royal Bank of Canada has its sights set on
expansion in Asia, with an eye to building its wealth management
business to take advantage of China's rising prosperity.
- Bauer Performance Sports Ltd has drawn a minor
penalty from its successful rush to become the world's No. 1
maker of hockey sticks.
The company is selling more sticks than ever, but sticks
break with greater frequency than its helmets and skates do.
That was never a problem for stick-makers when they sold wooden
sticks for $30 or $40 each: Customers rarely asked for refunds,
because manufacturers didn't offer them.
NATIONAL POST
- The head of Ontario's elementary teachers union says the
province's bargaining proposal unfairly targets working
conditions and women.
He cited a proposed freeze to wages and compensation
rollbacks and reductions in explaining why the union will not be
participating in the current round of preliminary, voluntary
discussions with the province.
- The Canadian government will not be voicing its opposition
to the death penalty during a clemency hearing next month in
Montana for Alberta-born Ronald Smith, the only Canadian on
death row in the United States.
Reports in the business section:
- With the future of the proposed $5.5 billion Northern
Gateway oil sands pipeline by Enbridge Inc looking
bleak because of hardening opposition, competitor Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP surged from behind Thursday with a
plan for a better-looking replacement - a $5-billion expansion
of its Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Vancouver.
- Eldorado Gold Corp, the Canadian miner that
recently acquired European Goldfields, expects its annual gold
production to touch 1.7 million ounces within five years as it
brings new mines into production.