PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird is calling on
the Iranian government to save the life of an Iranian-Canadian
who is on death row in Tehran.
- The aggressive strategy that led to the City of Toronto's
new labour peace was half a year in the making and had the Ford
administration girding for a four-month to six-month strike with
contingencies that included neutralizing the union's strongest -
and smelliest - weapon: Toronto's garbage.
Reports in the business section:
- A report by one of the country's leading forensic
accounting firms alleges there is a "serious possibility"
Sino-Forest Corp's entire standing timber business in
China is "an accounting fiction."
- Canadian gold miner Iamgold Corp is now the
biggest private employer in Burkina Faso, despite a vast array
of security risks.
NATIONAL POST
- Political leaders from the Western Hemisphere ended their
summit Sunday seriously divided over the issue of Cuba, as
Canada and the U.S. blocked an attempt to bring the communist
country into their fold.
- Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki has stepped down
from the board of his foundation over fears his political views
could put its charitable status at risk as Ottawa cracks down on
organizations deemed to be too politically active.
Reports in the business section:
- The U.S. and the IMF welcomed China's decision to widen
the trading band on the nation's currency, while analysts
downplayed Sunday the likelihood of wide swings in the value of
the yuan.
- Nearly three times more condo high-rises are being built
in Toronto than are being built in New York City and nearly
seven times more than in Chicago, according to Bloomberg News.