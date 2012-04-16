PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird is calling on the Iranian government to save the life of an Iranian-Canadian who is on death row in Tehran.

- The aggressive strategy that led to the City of Toronto's new labour peace was half a year in the making and had the Ford administration girding for a four-month to six-month strike with contingencies that included neutralizing the union's strongest - and smelliest - weapon: Toronto's garbage.

Reports in the business section:

- A report by one of the country's leading forensic accounting firms alleges there is a "serious possibility" Sino-Forest Corp's entire standing timber business in China is "an accounting fiction."

- Canadian gold miner Iamgold Corp is now the biggest private employer in Burkina Faso, despite a vast array of security risks.

NATIONAL POST

- Political leaders from the Western Hemisphere ended their summit Sunday seriously divided over the issue of Cuba, as Canada and the U.S. blocked an attempt to bring the communist country into their fold.

- Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki has stepped down from the board of his foundation over fears his political views could put its charitable status at risk as Ottawa cracks down on organizations deemed to be too politically active.

Reports in the business section:

- The U.S. and the IMF welcomed China's decision to widen the trading band on the nation's currency, while analysts downplayed Sunday the likelihood of wide swings in the value of the yuan.

- Nearly three times more condo high-rises are being built in Toronto than are being built in New York City and nearly seven times more than in Chicago, according to Bloomberg News.