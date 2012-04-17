PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 17

April 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen were awakened by a major earthquake as they overnighted in the Chilean capital.

Buildings shook throughout the city at around 12:50 a.m. local time in what the United States Geological Survey (USGS) rated as a 6.7 magnitude earthquake centred 112 kilometres from the city.

- The Harper government is about to dramatically shrink the federal oversight of proposed natural resource developments, handing over environmental reviews for many projects to the provinces and cutting back the number of smaller construction projects that are subject to any environmental assessment.

- Vancouver, Canada's hottest real estate market is finally cooling off, new sales figures show, much to the relief of those who have grown weary of talk of a West Coast property bubble.

But the data from the Canadian Real Estate Association indicate that Toronto's sizzling market is still gaining momentum.

- The discount titans of U.S. retailing are poised for a fight over the market for new Canadians. Wal-Mart Canada, already well established, is boosting its efforts in the growing and lucrative area, while Target Corp looks to both "localize" and bring its U.S. experience north.

- The Wildrose Party's embrace of the decade-old Alberta "firewall" manifesto signals Canada will face a more assertive, independent Alberta if the challenger manages to topple the Progressive Conservatives next week.

- Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford, a key player in the negotiations that led to the patriation of Canada's Constitution and the adoption of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms exactly 30 years ago Tuesday, says the history of how the landmark deal was struck has become "badly mangled and distorted" and requires a major rewrite.

- Russia's largest oil firm, Rosneft, purchased a stake in the hot Cardium tight oil play as part of a landmark alliance with Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday. The Russian giant joins China's top oil companies, the top U.S. oil companies and the top European oil companies in establishing a Canadian presence.

- The Canadian Auto Workers Union called Monday for a national automotive industry policy that would create a Canadian-owned vehicle manufacturer, lower the value of the loonie, end free-trade talks with Japan, South Korea and the European Union, and impose tariffs on companies that don't build vehicles in Canada.