PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 17

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife
Laureen were awakened by a major earthquake as they overnighted
in the Chilean capital.
Buildings shook throughout the city at around 12:50 a.m.
local time in what the United States Geological Survey (USGS)
rated as a 6.7 magnitude earthquake centred 112 kilometres from
the city.
- The Harper government is about to dramatically shrink the
federal oversight of proposed natural resource developments,
handing over environmental reviews for many projects to the
provinces and cutting back the number of smaller construction
projects that are subject to any environmental assessment.
Reports in the business section:
- Vancouver, Canada's hottest real estate market is finally
cooling off, new sales figures show, much to the relief of those
who have grown weary of talk of a West Coast property bubble.
But the data from the Canadian Real Estate Association
indicate that Toronto's sizzling market is still gaining
momentum.
- The discount titans of U.S. retailing are poised for a
fight over the market for new Canadians. Wal-Mart
Canada, already well established, is boosting its efforts in the
growing and lucrative area, while Target Corp looks to
both "localize" and bring its U.S. experience north.
NATIONAL POST
- The Wildrose Party's embrace of the decade-old Alberta
"firewall" manifesto signals Canada will face a more assertive,
independent Alberta if the challenger manages to topple the
Progressive Conservatives next week.
- Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford, a
key player in the negotiations that led to the patriation of
Canada's Constitution and the adoption of the Charter of Rights
and Freedoms exactly 30 years ago Tuesday, says the history of
how the landmark deal was struck has become "badly mangled and
distorted" and requires a major rewrite.
Reports in the business section:
- Russia's largest oil firm, Rosneft, purchased a
stake in the hot Cardium tight oil play as part of a landmark
alliance with Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday. The Russian
giant joins China's top oil companies, the top U.S. oil
companies and the top European oil companies in establishing a
Canadian presence.
- The Canadian Auto Workers Union called Monday for a
national automotive industry policy that would create a
Canadian-owned vehicle manufacturer, lower the value of the
loonie, end free-trade talks with Japan, South Korea and the
European Union, and impose tariffs on companies that don't build
vehicles in Canada.