PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The NDP have swept to a decisive victory in both British Columbia by-elections - including a landslide win in an area where the party has not won since provincial elections began more than a century ago.

- Three recent deaths at the hands of Toronto police have prompted the force to launch a wide-ranging review of how they deal with the mentally ill.

Reports in the business section:

- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is paying $1.14 billion for stakes in five major Chilean toll roads, as the fund seeks to boost its exposure to both infrastructure and emerging markets.

- Iamgold Corp's chief executive Steve Letwin laid out plans to nearly double the company's production by 2017 from the current 850,000 ounces, with most of that to come from acquisitions, including one in coming months that will likely be worth between $400 million and $500 million.

NATIONAL POST

- Foods and drinks boosted with high levels of certain vitamins and minerals are going to have to be reformulated to stay on store shelves as Health Canada moves to close a loophole that has permitted fortified snacks and beverages to be sold as natural health products.

Reports in the business section:

- Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is eyeing Germany for its next big move after it takes time to digest its $2.8 billion proposed takeover of Norwegian service station operator Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA .