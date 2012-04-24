PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Less than a year after he asked Canadian voters to make
him prime minister, ex-Liberal leader and academic Michael
Ignatieff warned that the country is drifting towards a breakup.
- One of Canada's leading polling firms says it has found
strong evidence of a targeted program of voter suppression aimed
at non-Conservative voters during last May's federal-election
campaign.
Reports in the business section:
- Swapping out engines is costly, but natural gas has grown
so much cheaper than diesel that, according to a new analysis
conducted by the Conference Board of Canada, a long-distance
trucker could save nearly $160,000 over a decade by making the
change.
- Shoppers Drug Mart Corp has been hit with yet
another round of Ontario cuts in generic prescription drug
prices while still grappling with earlier profit-pinching drug
reforms.
NATIONAL POST
- Defying the odds of pollsters and naysayers, Alberta's
long-ruling Progressive Conservatives won their 12th straight
majority government Monday night.
Reports in the business section:
- Ontario's minority Liberal government is set to survive a
budget vote after Premier Dalton McGuinty said he will introduce
a 2 percent tax on people with incomes greater than $500,000,
meeting a key demand from the New Democrat Party.
- Three weeks after Baja Mining Corp narrowly won a
proxy fight with its largest shareholder, the company revealed
on Monday that three directors have resigned and that it is
facing a big funding shortfall at its flagship copper project.