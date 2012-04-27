PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- A motion by a backbench Conservative MP that aims to
reopen the debate on abortion has been denounced by members of
the opposition as well as senior members of his own party,
including Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
- The Harper government was privately concerned last fall
about costs, delays and the quality of communication it was
receiving on the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter project even as its
chief spokesman on the file assured Canadians all was well.
Reports in the business section:
- TransAlta Corp, along with partners Enbridge Inc
and Capital Power Corp, cancelled their $1.4
billion carbon capture and storage effort Thursday, opting to
pay the penalties for emissions rather than cutting them.
- Global economic turbulence triggered a sharp drop in sales
volumes and earnings for fertilizer giant Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan as customers broke from traditional buying
patterns and deferred purchases.
NATIONAL POST
- As British Columbia's health minister Mike de Jong has
seen it time and again - a pharmaceutical manufacturer launches
an expensive new drug, brings forward a patient who desperately
needs the medicine but cannot afford it, and pressures the
province to cover the cost.
- The government did away with an office mandated to oversee
the activities of Canada's spies Thursday, a move critics say
opens the door to abuses of power by the secretive Canadian
Security Intelligence Service.
Reports in the business section:
- One of the newest board members at Research In Motion
, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's founder Prem
Watsa told investors at the annual meeting of his insurance
holding company that any comeback for Canada's top technology
company would take time.