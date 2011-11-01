PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The first of the Stanley Cup riot cases could enter the
courtroom by late November and observers already fear the impact
those hearings will have on an overloaded legal system, and
whether the focus on riot proceedings will delay other trials.
Vancouver police announced Monday that charges have been
recommended against 60 alleged rioters. However, no charges have
been laid in connection with the June 15 mayhem and the police
force's recommendations must still be approved by the Crown.
-- While Mayor Rob Ford regularly says he spends less on his
office than did his predecessor David Miller, part of the reason
is that some of the mayor's expenses have been transferred to
city council's general budget.
The mayor's office is touting his first-year
accomplishments, including the fulfilment of pledges to limit
politician spending. Ford's brother Doug, councillor for
Etobicoke North, circulated a list of the administration's
achievements on Friday, noting that the mayor has saved
C$700,000 by reducing his office budget from C$2.7 million to
C$2 million.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Greece's shock decision to hold a referendum on its euro
zone bailout package sent investors scurrying for safer
investments on Tuesday, hammering stocks and punishing the euro.
It scotched any immediate expectations for an end-of-year stock
rally.
-- The Royal Canadian Mint is capitalizing on the gold rush
by offering a new bullion investment that is raising questions
among some who staked their claims first.
Best known for its coins and bullion, the Mint is tapping
into the growing popularity of bullion by delving into the
crowded market for exchange-traded gold with a C$250-million
issue of gold receipts that will trade on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
NATIONAL POST:
-- A 340-year-old coin from China has been unearthed by
archaeologists near a planned gold mine in the Yukon, shedding
light on historic trade links between 17th-century Chinese
merchants, Russian fur traders and First Nations in the
northwest corner of North America.
-- The Conservative government's nominee to be Canada's next
auditor-general says his top priority in the job would be to
speak French within a year.
Michael Ferguson, New Brunswick's former auditor-general,
told the House of Commons public accounts committee on Monday
that he was headhunted by the federal government's search firm
and never actually saw the initial job posting that said:
"proficiency in both official languages is essential."
Financial Post section:
-- Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club,
told a London court he never had a deal to carve up Russian oil
company OAO Sibneft with his former business partner Boris
Berezovsky. Abramovich said he didn't agree with Berezovsky's
allegations that they had a deal to create and later divide the
company.
-- Japan's move to weaken the yen for the third time this
year must be followed up with additional measures to help
industries reeling from the strong currency.
"The currency doesn't move only by intervention," Makoto
Kubo, corporate executive vice-president of Tokyo-based
electronics maker Toshiba Corp , said Monday. "The
government needs to take various measures on fundamentals."