PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The first of the Stanley Cup riot cases could enter the courtroom by late November and observers already fear the impact those hearings will have on an overloaded legal system, and whether the focus on riot proceedings will delay other trials.

Vancouver police announced Monday that charges have been recommended against 60 alleged rioters. However, no charges have been laid in connection with the June 15 mayhem and the police force's recommendations must still be approved by the Crown.

-- While Mayor Rob Ford regularly says he spends less on his office than did his predecessor David Miller, part of the reason is that some of the mayor's expenses have been transferred to city council's general budget.

The mayor's office is touting his first-year accomplishments, including the fulfilment of pledges to limit politician spending. Ford's brother Doug, councillor for Etobicoke North, circulated a list of the administration's achievements on Friday, noting that the mayor has saved C$700,000 by reducing his office budget from C$2.7 million to C$2 million.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Greece's shock decision to hold a referendum on its euro zone bailout package sent investors scurrying for safer investments on Tuesday, hammering stocks and punishing the euro. It scotched any immediate expectations for an end-of-year stock rally.

-- The Royal Canadian Mint is capitalizing on the gold rush by offering a new bullion investment that is raising questions among some who staked their claims first.

Best known for its coins and bullion, the Mint is tapping into the growing popularity of bullion by delving into the crowded market for exchange-traded gold with a C$250-million issue of gold receipts that will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

NATIONAL POST:

-- A 340-year-old coin from China has been unearthed by archaeologists near a planned gold mine in the Yukon, shedding light on historic trade links between 17th-century Chinese merchants, Russian fur traders and First Nations in the northwest corner of North America.

-- The Conservative government's nominee to be Canada's next auditor-general says his top priority in the job would be to speak French within a year.

Michael Ferguson, New Brunswick's former auditor-general, told the House of Commons public accounts committee on Monday that he was headhunted by the federal government's search firm and never actually saw the initial job posting that said: "proficiency in both official languages is essential."

Financial Post section:

-- Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, told a London court he never had a deal to carve up Russian oil company OAO Sibneft with his former business partner Boris Berezovsky. Abramovich said he didn't agree with Berezovsky's allegations that they had a deal to create and later divide the company.

-- Japan's move to weaken the yen for the third time this year must be followed up with additional measures to help industries reeling from the strong currency.

"The currency doesn't move only by intervention," Makoto Kubo, corporate executive vice-president of Tokyo-based electronics maker Toshiba Corp , said Monday. "The government needs to take various measures on fundamentals."