PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 2

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the renewed turmoil in financial markets triggered by Greece's referendum plans underscores the message he will take to this week's G20 meeting: Further delay imperils the global economy.

-- The federal government should fund temporary work programs that help foreign-trained doctors get their licences faster, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada says.

Andrew Padmos, the college's chief executive officer, said between 6,000 and 10,000 doctors can't practise in Canada because there aren't enough spots in residency programs.

Reports in Business Section:

-- A spat between Viterra Inc and its largest shareholder has spilled out into the open, in a rare occurrence that highlights the growing muscle of Alberta's biggest pension fund.

Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo), which owns more than 17 per cent of Viterra's shares, is demanding that the company find directors who can better guide the company's aspirations to make deals. AIMCo said in a statement Tuesday said the board lacks the "required skills and experience to meet the company's leadership needs as a growing international agribusiness," and that it tried to quietly settle its differences with Viterra over the past year and a half.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Toronto Public Library's budget committee rejected a controversial slate of cost-cutting plans that included closing 38 of 98 branches and removing computer terminals. The decision was made unanimously at a Tuesday night meeting of the committee, although the Toronto Library Board will have the final say at its Nov. 21 meeting.

-- Syria and the Arab League have agreed on a "road map" to end violence in the country, Damascus said, but a top official of the regional organization said late Tuesday it was still awaiting the expected formal response. The proposal is aimed at ending more than seven months of bloodletting which, the UN says, has killed more than 3,000 people as President Bashar al-Assad has cracked down on dissent.

Financial Post section:

-- Pfizer Inc , the world's largest drugmaker, raised its annual forecast and reported third-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates as increased sales overseas and favourable exchange rates helped boost revenue.

-- Bank of America Corp is dropping plans to charge a US$5 monthly fee for debit-card use, the bank said Tuesday. The second-biggest U.S. bank said the move was in response to customer feedback and competition. Bank of America was under pressure to make the change as rivals backtracked from plans to charge customers for using their debit cards