PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 3

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A Supreme Court of Canada judge has broken with protocol to defend himself against an accusation that he didn't keep his promise to achieve fluency in French.

Judge Marshall Rothstein was stung by accusations that he reneged on his word by two NDP MPs during the recent parliamentary committee hearings into two Supreme Court appointments.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Canadians upset about paying more for retail products on this side of the border even with a currency hovering around parity with the U.S. dollar got a bit of reassurance Wednesday that the vexing price gaps have gotten smaller.

An informal Internet survey found that consumer goods cost an average 11 per cent more in Canada than in the United States, down from 18 per cent in April.

-- Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney is expected to be tapped as early as Friday to lead the Financial Stability Board, putting him in the top job at the global institution set to lead an overhaul of the international banking industry.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Ryerson University got the go-ahead to build a striking, glass-encased structure for its new student learning centre where Sam the Record Man once stood at the corner of Yonge and Gould streets. The decision by Toronto East York community council is still subject to city council's approval.

-- Health Canada is warning Canadians to stop using a model of electric toothbrush after several were reported to have "exploded." Colgate-Palmolive is recalling the Colgate Motion Electric Toothbrush after Health Canada advised the company of nine reported incidents of the toothbrushes exploding.

Financial Post section:

-- William Ackman said he isn't pushing for a sale of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd after his activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP became the carrier's biggest shareholder.

"We don't think the company should be sold," Mr. Ackman said Tuesday, while declining to lay out his strategy for the Calgary-based railway.

-- Shares in Diamond Foods Inc fell more than 17 percent Wednesday, a day after the foodmaker pushed back the date for completing its $1.5-billion acquisition of the Pringles chips brand to allow it time to complete an accounting probe into its walnut business.