PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Dec 2

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Draft measures to reduce sticker shock when Ontario
consumers open their cellphone bills passed a crucial vote in
the legislature Thursday, but still face significant hurdles
before they could become law.
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper will keep a year-old
commitment to sit down with the chiefs of Canada's first
nations, whose people are some of the poorest and most
disadvantaged in the country.
Reports in the business section:
-- Soon after Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce reported strong earnings that
topped analysts estimates on Thursday, both banks saw their
shares trade lower as the markets began looking ahead to what
could be a very sluggish year ahead.
-- Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Carlos
Ghosn delivered a sharp criticism of his company's Canadian
unit, declaring that the automaker's 5 percent market share is
"absolutely unacceptable" and needs to be doubled.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Exploiting information found in Osama bin Laden's
computers after he was killed in Pakistan might have done more
to defend international airline passengers than the billions of
dollars spent on advanced imaging equipment or passenger pat
downs at airports, says a new study by a U.S. terrorism expert.
-- Defence Minister Peter MacKay found himself on the
defensive Thursday over internal department emails suggesting he
used a search-and-rescue helicopter in July 2010 for personal
reasons and not to participate in a military demonstration, as
he had told Parliament.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- A flurry of promising manufacturing data from Canada and
the United States, contrasting with more dour results in Europe
and Asia, is giving increasing credence to the idea of an
economic decoupling between North America and the rest of the
world.
-- Many of Canada's 20 to 35 year olds are in crisis,
reeling from a uniquely vicious financial assault, new studies
show. They're staggering under debts, fighting to get a toehold
in the housing market and watching their household incomes
shrink.