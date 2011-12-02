PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Dec 2

Dec 2 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Draft measures to reduce sticker shock when Ontario consumers open their cellphone bills passed a crucial vote in the legislature Thursday, but still face significant hurdles before they could become law.

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper will keep a year-old commitment to sit down with the chiefs of Canada's first nations, whose people are some of the poorest and most disadvantaged in the country.

Reports in the business section:

-- Soon after Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported strong earnings that topped analysts estimates on Thursday, both banks saw their shares trade lower as the markets began looking ahead to what could be a very sluggish year ahead.

-- Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn delivered a sharp criticism of his company's Canadian unit, declaring that the automaker's 5 percent market share is "absolutely unacceptable" and needs to be doubled.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Exploiting information found in Osama bin Laden's computers after he was killed in Pakistan might have done more to defend international airline passengers than the billions of dollars spent on advanced imaging equipment or passenger pat downs at airports, says a new study by a U.S. terrorism expert.

-- Defence Minister Peter MacKay found himself on the defensive Thursday over internal department emails suggesting he used a search-and-rescue helicopter in July 2010 for personal reasons and not to participate in a military demonstration, as he had told Parliament.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- A flurry of promising manufacturing data from Canada and the United States, contrasting with more dour results in Europe and Asia, is giving increasing credence to the idea of an economic decoupling between North America and the rest of the world.

-- Many of Canada's 20 to 35 year olds are in crisis, reeling from a uniquely vicious financial assault, new studies show. They're staggering under debts, fighting to get a toehold in the housing market and watching their household incomes shrink.