PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 28

Feb 28 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- The Liberals have admitted that a staff member in their
research bureau was responsible for publishing personal details
of Public Safety Minister Vic Toews's divorce on Twitter - an
embarrassing admission at a time when the party is accusing the
Harper government of its own dirty tricks.
- Canada's glitch-prone, second-hand submarines will be with
the navy until at least 2030, but defence planners will begin
drawing up a replacement program within the next four years.
Vice-Admiral Paul Maddison, head of the Royal Canadian Navy,
told a Senate committee Monday that losing the capability of
underwater surveillance and attack would be a "dire day for
Canada."
Reports in the Business Section:
- TransCanada Corp said it will spend $2.3-billion
to immediately build the southern leg of its proposed Keystone
XL pipeline, aiming to fill a shortage of crude supply to
refineries while the company works to make the full
Alberta-to-Texas line a reality.
- Canadian retailers, hurt by rising competition and a
reluctance by consumers to spend, have a dire warning about
their predicament: It's not going to get better any time soon.
NATIONAL POST
- Standing firm amid questions and allegations of a
political conspiracy, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he had
no knowledge of any wrongdoing in the robocalls scandal, and
challenged the opposition parties to prove his Conservatives
were guilty.
Financial Post section:
- Six months ago, Patrick Daniel, 65, said he had no plans
to retire. On Monday, the board of directors of Enbridge Inc
, the Calgary-based pipeline company, said the long-time
president and CEO will leave before the end of the year and
named Al Monaco, 52, to succeed him.
- A former finance employee of Nortel Networks Corp
testified Monday he was asked in early 2003 to submit
dubious accounting provisions that Crown prosecutors allege were
used by senior management to manipulate the company's earnings.