PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 29

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A political operative hiding behind the alias "Pierre Poutine" engineered an off-the-books scheme using robo-calls and a disposable cellphone to discourage opposition voters from casting ballots in an Ontario riding last May, Elections Canada alleges.
Reports in the Business Section:
- An Ontario Securities Commission advisory panel is seeking vast new investor-friendly powers for the financial services ombudsman, countering industry complaints that the agency is too tough on banks.
- Enbridge Inc is racing to expand its pipeline capacity in oil-rich North Dakota, amid a fountain of new U.S. crude production that promises to sustain the pipeline industry over the next decade.
NATIONAL POST
- The Liberal staffer behind a now infamous Twitter attack against Public Safety Minister Vic Toews could be called to testify before a Commons committee.
Conservative Dean Del Maestro told the House of Commons Tuesday that he has notified the access to information, privacy and ethics committee of plans to move a motion to call Adam Carroll before the committee next week.
Financial Post section:
- A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of Scotland to produce documents in connection with an investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest rates, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: