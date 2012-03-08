PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 8

March 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada gave a dramatic show of support to the struggle for freedom in one of the world's most despotic countries Thursday as Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird paid a historic visit to Myanmar.

Baird kicked off his visit by meeting his counterpart, Wunna Maung Lwin and Myanmar President Thein Sein, the country's new reform-minded leader.

- Canada is entering a busy stretch of solar storms that will amplify the Northern Lights, with one major "space weather" event expected to hit the atmosphere over North America Thursday morning.

Reports in the Business Section

- Bank of Montreal is reigniting the mortgage wars among the country's major banks.

Canada's fourth-largest bank is bringing historic low rates back into the market, only a few weeks after it and several other lenders pulled similar discounts, amid concerns over collapsing profit margins.

- About 8,000 people in Barbados - 3 percent of island's population - are suing Manulife Financial Corp alleging that it bilked them of money they should have received when the insurer became a public company.

NATIONAL POST

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a pointed gift for Barack Obama after several days in Washington this week: A copy of the Book of Esther, which tells of the genocidal plot against the Jewish people devised by Haman the Agagite.

- The Hospital for Sick Children announced Wednesday that the founder and CEO of Mattamy Homes Peter Gilgan is donating $40-million toward the new $400-million Sick Kids Centre for Research and Learning. It is the largest private gift made to a Canadian pediatric hospital.

Financial Post section:

- With the launch of the next generation of its iPad tablet, Apple Inc has staked, once again, its claim to the throne atop the tablet kingdom - while at the same time opening a window for its rivals to finally catch up.