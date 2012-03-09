PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Ottawa plans to replace the immigrant entrepreneur program it shelved last year with a new system aimed at identifying and speeding the path for "high value innovators," Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney says.

- Fishermen in Atlantic Canada fear a federal government initiative to "modernize" the multimillion-dollar industry - the region's single largest private-sector employer - will push them out of their boats and livelihoods for the benefit of big corporations.

Reports in the Business Section

- Greece's bond swap, the biggest sovereign debt overhaul in history, has succeeded, allowing the country to avoid a disorderly default and secure its second bailout.

- On Thursday, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce trimmed the rate on four-year mortgages to 2.99 percent - following Bank of Montreal's move on Wednesday to cut its five-year mortgage rate to the same level. BMO also chopped its 10-year rate to 3.99 percent.

NATIONAL POST

- In a sharp break from their first two mandates, the Harper Conservatives are preparing to unveil a budget that is revolutionary rather than evolutionary, one that will introduce sweeping structural changes in key areas of federal policy. Politically, from the government's standpoint, that won't happen a moment too soon - even if the budget provokes great controversy, which it most certainly will.

Financial Post section:

- Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly defeated a Republican-authored measure to force a quick approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, after a personal lobbying effort by President Barack Obama.