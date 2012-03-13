PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- After prematurely celebrating passage of their omnibus
crime bill last week, the federal Conservatives have finally
managed to push the controversial piece of legislation through
Parliament.
The final vote in the House of Commons on Monday means Prime
Minister Stephen Harper has fulfilled his commitment to get the
legislation passed within the first 100 days of this session.
- The corporation that oversees government-sanctioned
gambling in Ontario is pushing for a major expansion, including
a casino in Toronto, more public access to slot machines and
lottery tickets, and greater private involvement in the
industry.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp believes its plan to
"modernize" gambling could, within five years, add $1.3-billion
to the $2-billion it contributes to Ontario's annual revenues.
- An Ontario Provincial Police investigation into the
province's air ambulance service Ornge is centring on a
$24-million mortgage loan that was borrowed last year against
its Mississauga head office.
- Potential bidders for agriculture giant Viterra Inc
are evaluating options for making a takeover more
palatable to the federal government, including bringing a
Canadian partner into the deal.
NATIONAL POST
- In an effort to curb vandalism and thwart terrorism
against Jewish targets, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs
has announced it is forming a network of professionally trained
volunteers to provide security at Canadian synagogues and Jewish
community centres.
- The Ontario Superior Court will consider an application to
remove Mayor Rob Ford from office and bar him from running in
the next election over an alleged breach of the Municipal
Conflict of Interest Act.