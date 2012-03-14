PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- British Columbia may be on the left coast of Canada but it
has become the centre of the battle to lead the federal New
Democrats.
Amid reports that thousands of Martin Singh supporters in
B.C.'s South Asian community are being urged to rank
front-runner Thomas Mulcair as their second choice on the
preferential ballot, the Quebec MP and two other contenders for
the party's top job are announcing endorsements from key British
Columbia New Democrats.
- Elections Canada is combing through internal Conservative
Party e-mails and database records as it tries to close in on
Guelph robo-call scammer "Pierre Poutine," sources said.
The election watchdog has gained access to the electronic
logs that track who drew down information from the party's
database of voters in the riding of Guelph during the 2011
campaign.
- The Harper government is conceding it might back out of
its multibillion-dollar plan to buy F-35 stealth fighters.
Delays and setbacks have cast confusion over the price tag
of the fighter jets, so Ottawa is now acknowledging it will have
to wait and see how much they will cost - even if it doesn't
have a clear idea of a Plan B.
Reports in the Business Section:
- Federal politicians worked late into the night to debate a
back-to-work bill to send a pair of Air Canada labour
disputes to binding arbitration in order to keep the airline
flying.
Bill C-33, which passed 155-124 at about 0130 ET Wednesday,
covers about 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers and other ground
crew at Air Canada and about 3,000 pilots.
- Tens of thousands of homeowners are at risk of break-ins
and assaults if their personal information is made available
online when they sell their homes, the country's largest real
estate board charges in a blistering attack against the
country's competition commissioner.
The Toronto Real Estate Board will launch a major public
relations campaign on Tuesday against a Competition Bureau
demand to include more detailed information in online listings,
arguing that making information such as a seller's name and
phone number available to casual browsers endangers lives.
NATIONAL POST
- Mired in a $16-billion deficit and facing an uncertain
financial future, Ontario is turning to consumers to help it dig
out of trouble.
The province announced on Tuesday it will raise a range of
driver fees, including licence validation, renewals,
replacement, driver exam fees, trailer permits, as well as a
range of other fees for commercial vehicles.
Reports in the Business Section
- Two directors at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday the company's board
could consider a management shake-up ahead of the railway's
annual general meeting in May if the proposed plan by activist
shareholder Bill Ackman gains enough traction with shareholders.
- An Ontario Superior Court judge has approved a plan by
securities regulators to distribute among holders nearly $60
million collected from a group of financial institutions as part
of a settlement related to the failure of the third party
asset-backed commercial paper.