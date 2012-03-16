PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 16

March 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Ideological and personal fault lines are growing in the NDP as rivals gang up against the program and leadership skills of front-runner Thomas Mulcair in the final days of the race to find Jack Layton's replacement.

- The man in charge of Elections Canada has broken his silence on the fraudulent robo-calls controversy, divulging that the agency has received 700 specific complaints about phony dialing from the 2011 ballot in the past three weeks.

- The ouster of a high-ranking Chinese official has cost Canada a major link with China's leadership just as Prime Minister Stephen Harper works to deepen relations between the two countries.

Reports in the business section:

- Two of the country's biggest agriculture companies are working with Switzerland's Glencore International PLC on a takeover bid for Viterra Inc, a plan that would further build the businesses of Calgary's Agrium Inc and Winnipeg's Richardson family.

NATIONAL POST

- Canada's new federal spending watchdog is set to deliver a scathing report on the F-35 fighter jet program early next month that will make distinctly unpleasant reading for the conservative government.

- Police in Montreal made more than 150 arrests Thursday when an annual anti-police brutality march turned violent.

Reports in the Business Section

- Rogers Communications Inc may have to collaborate with a competing wireless operator to deliver mobile broadband services outside major cities or be left at a disadvantage to rivals BCE Inc and Telus Corp, sources said Thursday.