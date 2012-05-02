PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 2

May 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Former media baron and convicted felon Conrad Black has engineered his return to Canada, a country whose citizenship he once renounced in pursuit of a British peerage.

The former newspaper magnate is expected to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after completing a 42-month sentence for fraud and obstruction of justice.

- A Toronto city councillor will bring forward a motion next week that, if passed, will call on Ontario to join forces with Quebec in fighting against the deletion of data in the federal long-gun registry.

Reports in the business section:

- After 16 years of profitability, Canada Post recorded a pretax loss of $253-million in 2011 - the result of dwindling mail volume, a costly pay equity ruling and June's strike and lockout.

- Research In Motion Ltd's new Chief Executive Thorsten Heins unveiled an early version of the long-awaited BlackBerry 10 platform, but investors signalled the new software may not be the desperately needed breakthrough to help the company reverse its steep slide.

NATIONAL POST

- The Royal Canadian Air Force remains steadfast in its defence of the F-35 fighter plane, despite the doubts raised about its capabilities, a parliamentary committee heard Tuesday.

Lt. General André Deschamps, the RCAF's Commander, told the Public Accounts committee that the F-35 is the only plane that meets the Air Force's needs and the military is not looking at alternatives.

- The NDP's language critic tabled a private member's bill Tuesday that would require filling positions such as auditor-general and privacy commissioner to be proficient in both official languages.

The bill would require people appointed by cabinet resolutions to be able to express themselves clearly in both official languages and understand both French and English without the help of an interpreter.

FINANCIAL POST

- High house prices are not a serious problem in much of Canada due to low carrying costs but in Toronto and Vancouver where values have soared in the last few years it's "a different issue," said former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge.

Foreign investment is a much bigger factor in these cities, something "we know much less about and we know much less about how stable that is likely to be," Dodge said in an interview.