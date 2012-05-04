PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 4

May 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Canadian Forces will merge the separate military
commands that direct missions overseas and operations at home in
a bid to cut headquarters overhead now that the military is
refocusing after wars in Afghanistan and Libya.
Reports in the business section:
- Bill Ackman, the activist shareholder pushing for an
overhaul of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now armed with
a powerful endorsement, is pushing ever closer to victory in a
looming board showdown rarely seen in Canada.
- The interim Chief Executive of SNC Lavalin Group Inc
expects police to uncover more improprieties in the
engineering giant's construction division, which is already
reeling after the discovery of $56-million in payments to agents
that has gone missing.
- Alberta is suing the partners of Canada's second-largest
oil sands project for $100-million over a dispute tied to
royalty payments. The provincial government filed a lawsuit
against Syncrude Canada Ltd and its six joint venture partners
Monday.
NATIONAL POST
- Rob Ford is not denying Toronto Star reporter Daniel
Dale's allegations that the Toronto Mayor charged at him with
his fist raised during a Wednesday night confrontation on public
property behind Ford's home.
FINANCIAL POST
- As Research In Motion Ltd struggles to maintain
its place in the highly competitive wireless space, investors
appear fed up with its delay in getting new BlackBerrys into
customers' hands.