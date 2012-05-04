版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 17:56 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 4

May 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Canadian Forces will merge the separate military commands that direct missions overseas and operations at home in a bid to cut headquarters overhead now that the military is refocusing after wars in Afghanistan and Libya.

Reports in the business section:

- Bill Ackman, the activist shareholder pushing for an overhaul of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now armed with a powerful endorsement, is pushing ever closer to victory in a looming board showdown rarely seen in Canada.

- The interim Chief Executive of SNC Lavalin Group Inc expects police to uncover more improprieties in the engineering giant's construction division, which is already reeling after the discovery of $56-million in payments to agents that has gone missing.

- Alberta is suing the partners of Canada's second-largest oil sands project for $100-million over a dispute tied to royalty payments. The provincial government filed a lawsuit against Syncrude Canada Ltd and its six joint venture partners Monday.

NATIONAL POST

- Rob Ford is not denying Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale's allegations that the Toronto Mayor charged at him with his fist raised during a Wednesday night confrontation on public property behind Ford's home.

FINANCIAL POST

- As Research In Motion Ltd struggles to maintain its place in the highly competitive wireless space, investors appear fed up with its delay in getting new BlackBerrys into customers' hands.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐