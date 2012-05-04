PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 4

May 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Canadian Forces will merge the separate military commands that direct missions overseas and operations at home in a bid to cut headquarters overhead now that the military is refocusing after wars in Afghanistan and Libya.

Reports in the business section:

- Bill Ackman, the activist shareholder pushing for an overhaul of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now armed with a powerful endorsement, is pushing ever closer to victory in a looming board showdown rarely seen in Canada.

- The interim Chief Executive of SNC Lavalin Group Inc expects police to uncover more improprieties in the engineering giant's construction division, which is already reeling after the discovery of $56-million in payments to agents that has gone missing.

- Alberta is suing the partners of Canada's second-largest oil sands project for $100-million over a dispute tied to royalty payments. The provincial government filed a lawsuit against Syncrude Canada Ltd and its six joint venture partners Monday.

NATIONAL POST

- Rob Ford is not denying Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale's allegations that the Toronto Mayor charged at him with his fist raised during a Wednesday night confrontation on public property behind Ford's home.

FINANCIAL POST

- As Research In Motion Ltd struggles to maintain its place in the highly competitive wireless space, investors appear fed up with its delay in getting new BlackBerrys into customers' hands.