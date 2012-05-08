PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Mayor Rob Ford is passing up another opportunity to
support the gay and lesbian community, this time opting to skip
a flag-raising outside his office that will be attended by
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke.
- Tides Canada is having its charitable status audited by
the Canada Revenue Agency in the midst of an attack by
conservative politicians who have branded it as a foreign-funded
radical group.
Reports in the business section:
- Viterra Inc's Chief Executive officer Mayo Schmidt
was coordinating an intense bidding war for the grain handling
company even as he said on television that Viterra was not
approached for a takeover, company documents indicate.
NATIONAL POST
- Looming cuts to refugee health benefits are inhumane,
unethical and won't save the government money, say some Ottawa
doctors. A program providing temporary health insurance to
refugee applicants who aren't eligible for provincial or
territorial coverage will be pared back starting June 30,
Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Jason Kenney announced
last month.
FINANCIAL POST
- SNC Lavalin Group Inc is working with a company
owned by controversial Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso
to bid on the Quebec government's $3 billion project to renovate
Montreal's Turcot interchange.