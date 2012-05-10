PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 10

May 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Inmates in Canada's federal prisons have been sleeping in
trailers, interview rooms, family visiting spaces and
gymnasiums, while the percentage of prisoners sharing cells
built for one has nearly doubled in under three years, according
to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
- Alberta's highest court is siding with two University of
Calgary students who say their Charter rights were violated when
the school punished them for criticizing a professor on
Facebook.
Reports in the business section:
- First Uranium Corp was the talk of the mining
sector five years ago, enjoying record-high uranium prices and a
$1.4-billion market capitalization. Today, battered by shifting
industry dynamics, operational mishaps and a cooler uranium
market, First Uranium has a plan to break itself up to help pay
back its debts. If only shareholders would let it.
NATIONAL POST
- The government is expected to launch a search for Canada's
next top soldier to replace Chief of Defence Staff Gen Walter
Natynczyk in the coming weeks.
- The NDP stepped up their attacks on the government's green
credentials in question period on Wednesday, accusing the Tories
of using a 421-page budget bill to sneak through legislation
that will dismantle the nation's environmental protections.
FINANCIAL POST
- Embattled engineering giant SNC Lavalin is facing
its second-class action lawsuit in months after a Toronto firm
said it is seeking C$1.5 billion on behalf of investors outside
of Quebec who saw the value of their asset plummet.