PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 11

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Auditor General's office is cutting 10 per cent of its staff - or 60 jobs - and other parts of government are scrapping a wide range of reports to Parliament, according to the latest details on spending cuts provided by officials.

Reports in the business section:

- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd's criticism of the Conservative government comes four years after Ottawa surprised investors by blocking the company from selling its space technology division to Minneapolis-based Alliant Techsystems Inc, saying the unit was of strategic interest to Canada.

- Frank Stronach was absent from the annual meeting of Magna International Inc for the first time since the company started holding them 50 years ago, but Chief Executive officer Don Walker is taking up arms in the company's decades-long battle with institutional investors.

NATIONAL POST

- A Toronto Islamic school's teaching materials, which have prompted a police hate crimes investigation because of their portrayal of Jews, were originally published by Iranian organizations, records show.

FINANCIAL POST

- China's growing influence in oil sands development might be the most important issue facing Canada's energy sector that nobody is talking about.

- Canadian Tire Corp's Chief Executive Stephen Wetmore did not mention Target Corp explicitly at the annual shareholder's meeting in Toronto on Thursday, but the U.S. retailer's arrival loomed large in a speech that played heavily upon the company's national heritage.