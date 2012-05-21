PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 21

May 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper will pledge money to help
Afghanistan pay for its own army after foreign troops leave in
2014, but he has so far resisted pressure to extend the Canadian
Forces training mission there, officials say.
- Quebec's emergency law aimed at reining in protest marches
and restoring social peace failed to stop outbursts of violence
during its first test over the weekend, while the months-long
student movement gained some big-name support on the global
stage.
Reports in the business section:
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is facing a strike by 4,800
employees on Wednesday, posing the first major test for the
company's new interim chief executive officer and revamped board
of directors.
NATIONAL POST
- The head of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen reiterated his
request for Canada to contribute military trainers to
Afghanistan beyond the 2014 withdrawal date.
FINANCIAL POST
- Air Canada's talks with the union representing
its pilots have broken off and the dispute will now go before
final offer arbitration.