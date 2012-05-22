版本:
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The explosive issue of corruption in Quebec returns to centre stage Tuesday as a long-anticipated public inquiry gets under way into the shadowy workings of the province's construction industry.

Reports in the business section:

- Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is urging Canada's central bank to raise interest rates in the fall, and continue doing so through 2013 to cool housing prices and contain inflation.

NATIONAL POST

- Apple Inc is asking the residents of Cupertino, California, to support the company's new 2.8 million square foot spaceship-like campus, which critics say would increase traffic and pressure city services.

FINANCIAL POST

- Fast-rising home prices and record-levels of household debt are posing a possible threat to Canadian banks' credit portfolios, according to a report on Monday by U.S. ratings agency Fitch.

- Canada's fertilizer and grain grower industries are asking Ottawa to legislate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd employees back to work in the event of a strike.

