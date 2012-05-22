PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The explosive issue of corruption in Quebec returns to
centre stage Tuesday as a long-anticipated public inquiry gets
under way into the shadowy workings of the province's
construction industry.
Reports in the business section:
- Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development is urging Canada's central bank to raise interest
rates in the fall, and continue doing so through 2013 to cool
housing prices and contain inflation.
NATIONAL POST
- Apple Inc is asking the residents of Cupertino,
California, to support the company's new 2.8 million square foot
spaceship-like campus, which critics say would increase traffic
and pressure city services.
FINANCIAL POST
- Fast-rising home prices and record-levels of household
debt are posing a possible threat to Canadian banks' credit
portfolios, according to a report on Monday by U.S. ratings
agency Fitch.
- Canada's fertilizer and grain grower industries are asking
Ottawa to legislate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd employees back
to work in the event of a strike.