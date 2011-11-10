PRESS DIGEST-CANADA-Nov 10

Nov 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad vowed Wednesday that Iran
won't retreat "one iota" from its nuclear program, denying
claims that it seeks atomic weapons. Key ally Russia gave the
Islamic Republic a major boost, rejecting tighter sanctions
despite a UN watchdog report detailing suspected arms-related
advances.
-- Joe Paterno was fired by the Penn State board of
trustees Wednesday night despite saying he would retire as
coach after the football season ended, brought down by the
growing furore over the handling of child sex abuse allegations
against an assistant coach.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Setbacks in Europe's efforts to isolate a debt crisis
before it engulfs Italy or blows up into an all-out recession
sent global stock markets tumbling Thursday.
-- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has become Canada's
largest company by market value, surpassing rival Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) on Wednesday for the honour.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Time appears to running out on Canada's Occupy movement,
with cities across the country moving to crack down on the
tented sites as the demonstrations approach the one-month mark.
Financial Post section:
-- As the nail biter in Europe continues this week, two
economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will move to cut
rates in a big way next year.
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the slowing Canadian
economy is eroding federal revenues and will delay the
Conservative government from balancing the books until 2015-16
at the earliest, a year later than hoped.