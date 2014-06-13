Canada's top court upholds Internet users' privacy protection

OTTAWA, June 13 The Supreme Court of Canada
ruled on Friday that authorities cannot legally ask an Internet
provider to give them the names of customers and other personal
information without a warrant, a victory for online anonymity
that puts up obstacles for police.
The country's top court brought down the unanimous ruling in
the case of Matthew David Spencer, who was convicted of
possessing child pornography by a Saskatchewan provincial court.
The court ruled that in the Spencer case, police conducted a
search when they requested and obtained subscriber information
attached to a publicly available IP address from cable company
Shaw Communications Inc.
It also said that Web surfers have a reasonable expectation
of privacy that was breached by the request. The information
obtained from Shaw by police connected the IP address to Spencer
and revealed much about his online activity.
Spencer gained access to the Internet from an account
registered in his sister's name, but he used his own computer to
store hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of
children.
The court said the police, armed with a name and address
linked to the account, were able to pinpoint Spencer's usage in
breach of his reasonable expectation of anonymity and protection
from unreasonable search.
Without the information gleaned from that search, the court
said police would not have obtained a warrant to physically
search Spencer's property.
It said that in this specific case police had acted in good
faith and the evidence gathered would be admitted in a re-trial
of Spencer on a charge of knowingly making pornographic images
and videos available to others via a file-sharing program.
While Shaw's terms of service allow the company to disclose
customer information to satisfy legal requests, Shaw is also
subject to privacy laws that require the customer's knowledge or
consent except in exceptional circumstances, the court said.
The case is R v Spencer, 2014 SCC 43, docket number 34644.
