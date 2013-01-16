Missing data on half million Canadian student loans to draw suit

* External hard drive lost with personal data of borrowers
* Affects 583,000 student loan borrowers
* Newfoundland lawyer preparing class action lawsuit
OTTAWA, Jan 16 A Newfoundland lawyer said he
will launch a class action lawsuit on Thursday against the
Canadian government which lost a portable external hard drive
containing the personal information of 583,000 Canada Student
Loan borrowers.
The privacy breach, possibly the largest in Canadian
history, affected students involved with the student loan
program from 2000-2006. The external hard drive went missing on
Nov. 5 from a Quebec office.
Human Resources Minister Diane Finley announced the breach
on Friday and said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were
investigating.
Lawyer Bob Buckingham told Reuters on Wednesday he would be
filing with the Federal Court on Thursday.
"We are receiving a lot of inquiries and are deep in review
of the situation in the hopes of preparing the best case on your
behalf," Buckingham said on his law firm's Facebook page in a
message to people affected.
Data on the hard drive includes student names, Social
Insurance Numbers, dates of birth, contact information and their
loan balances, but no banking or medical information.
The Canada Student Loans Program said there was no evidence
at this time that any of the information had been accessed or
used for fraudulent purposes, but the incident was being taken
very seriously.
Finley said last week that she had ordered new stricter
protocols, including no longer permitting portable hard drives.
Buckingham did not put a price on the lawsuit.