UPDATE 1-Canada buyout and private equity values soar

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Aug 17 Canada's private equity and buyout industry turned in its best performance in years in the second quarter, helped by the first deals worth more than C$1 billion in more than two years, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) said on Wednesday.

The disclosed value of Canadian buyout and private equity deals was C$5.7 billion ($5.82 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2008. In the second quarter of last year, the value was just C$472 million.

"I think what we've seen is renewed confidence in the Canadian economy," CVCA President Gregory Smith, a managing partner at Brookfield Financial, said in an interview.

The private equity industry began to see its fortunes rise in 2010 for the first time in three years, posting total investment of close to C$4.4 billion. The momentum continued into 2011 as credit returned to the market, driving competition for assets at all levels.

That's still way off dealmaking peaks reached before the financial crisis. In 2007, C$27.2 billion worth of deals were done.

MEGA-DEALS AND MID-MARKET BOTH STRONG

The biggest deal of the quarter by far was the US$2.1 billion acquisition of plastic molding equipment maker Husky International by Berkshire Partners LLC and the OMERS pension fund.

The deal was one of a flurry of secondary buyouts, where private equity firms sell to rival buyout firms.

Also in the quarter was the C$1.03 billion buyout of logging company TimberWest Forest Corp by the British Columbia Investment Management Corp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, two Canadian pension funds.

The deal, which saw TimberWest's financial advisor contact 31 prospective buyers, was another example of deep-pocketed pension funds with long investment horizons becoming increasingly invested in private equity assets.

Smith said mid-market deals were also strong in the quarter, and were the main drivers of deal volume.

"The Canadian marketplace in buyout and private equity is different than what you see in Europe and in the United States. It's always been heavily dominated by mid-market activity," he said.

The volume of disclosed deals rose 40 percent in the quarter from the same quarter last year, with 49 reported private equity deals, according to data compiled by the CVCA and research partner Thomson Reuters.

Data showed that fund-raising of C$1.4 billion in the first half was in line with that of recent years, but well below pre-crisis levels.

In all of 2010, private equity raised C$2.6 billion in funds, compared with C$10 billion raised in 2006.

"A number of companies are just now embarking on their fundraising, so I think it's too early to read into the fundraising statistics," Smith said.

He said he expects the strong Canadian private equity market to continue despite recent volatility in the public markets.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)