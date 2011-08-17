UPDATE 1-Canada buyout and private equity values soar

* Q2 private equity deals worth C$5.7 bln in Q2
* Total deal value more than in all of 2010
* Deal volumes up 40 percent over Q2 2010
* C$1.4 bln in fundraising, still below pre-crisis levels
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 17 Canada's private equity and
buyout industry turned in its best performance in years in the
second quarter, helped by the first deals worth more than C$1
billion in more than two years, the Canadian Venture Capital
and Private Equity Association (CVCA) said on Wednesday.
The disclosed value of Canadian buyout and private equity
deals was C$5.7 billion ($5.82 billion) in the second quarter,
the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2008. In the
second quarter of last year, the value was just C$472 million.
"I think what we've seen is renewed confidence in the
Canadian economy," CVCA President Gregory Smith, a managing
partner at Brookfield Financial, said in an interview.
The private equity industry began to see its fortunes rise
in 2010 for the first time in three years, posting total
investment of close to C$4.4 billion. The momentum continued
into 2011 as credit returned to the market, driving competition
for assets at all levels.
That's still way off dealmaking peaks reached before the
financial crisis. In 2007, C$27.2 billion worth of deals were
done.
MEGA-DEALS AND MID-MARKET BOTH STRONG
The biggest deal of the quarter by far was the US$2.1
billion acquisition of plastic molding equipment maker Husky
International by Berkshire Partners LLC and the OMERS pension
fund.
The deal was one of a flurry of secondary buyouts, where
private equity firms sell to rival buyout firms.
Also in the quarter was the C$1.03 billion buyout of
logging company TimberWest Forest Corp by the British Columbia
Investment Management Corp and the Public Sector Pension
Investment Board, two Canadian pension funds.
The deal, which saw TimberWest's financial advisor contact
31 prospective buyers, was another example of deep-pocketed
pension funds with long investment horizons becoming
increasingly invested in private equity assets.
Smith said mid-market deals were also strong in the
quarter, and were the main drivers of deal volume.
"The Canadian marketplace in buyout and private equity is
different than what you see in Europe and in the United States.
It's always been heavily dominated by mid-market activity," he
said.
The volume of disclosed deals rose 40 percent in the
quarter from the same quarter last year, with 49 reported
private equity deals, according to data compiled by the CVCA
and research partner Thomson Reuters.
Data showed that fund-raising of C$1.4 billion in the first
half was in line with that of recent years, but well below
pre-crisis levels.
In all of 2010, private equity raised C$2.6 billion in
funds, compared with C$10 billion raised in 2006.
"A number of companies are just now embarking on their
fundraising, so I think it's too early to read into the
fundraising statistics," Smith said.
He said he expects the strong Canadian private equity
market to continue despite recent volatility in the public
markets.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)