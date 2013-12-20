版本:
Canada says will scrap C$2 billion plan to buy armored vehicles

OTTAWA Dec 20 The Canadian military said on Friday it was scrapping a C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) plan to buy 108 large armored vehicles for land forces, in part because the equipment was no longer needed.

The three companies in the running were France's Nexter, Britain's BAE Systems Plc and General Dynamics Corp's Land Systems unit.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. first reported the news late on Thursday.

