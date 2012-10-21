Canada still welcomes foreign investment despite Petronas-Finmin

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 21 Canada still welcomes
foreign direct investment despite the federal government's
refusal late last week to approve the C$5.17 billion ($5.17
billion) acquisition of Progress Energy Resources Corp
by Malaysian state oil company Petronas [PETR.UL}, the country's
finance minister said on Sunday.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told CTV's "Question Period"
program proposed acquisitions needed to be correct and that
Canada's industry minister can impose conditions on any
transactions.
However, he said in the transcript of the interview that
Industry Minister Christian Paradis and the companies were
continuing discussions on satisfying the government's concerns
with the deal.