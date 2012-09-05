版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 10:47 BJT

Quebec premier loses his seat as well as the election - TV

Sept 4 Quebec Premier Jean Charest, whose ruling Liberals were defeated in a provincial election on Tuesday after nine years in power, also lost his seat, TV networks predicted.

With most of the results counted in his parliamentary constituency of Sherbrooke, Charest was trailing a candidate from the separatist Parti Quebecois by a wide margin. He had held the seat since November 1998.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐