Quebec scales back plan to develop its resource-rich north

MONTREAL, April 8 The Canadian province of
Quebec unveiled a scaled-back version of its long-touted plan to
develop its vast, mineral-rich north on Wednesday as corporate
interest subsides due to weak commodity prices, particularly for
iron ore.
The provincial government said it now expects its Plan Nord
to attract C$50 billion ($39.90 billion) in investment for the
northern region of the French-speaking province over the next 20
years, down from its 2011 forecast of C$80 billion.
"The economic context in 2011 was different," Quebec Premier
Philippe Couillard said at a press conference announcing the
revised plan.
The province's Liberal government said it will invest C$1.3
billion over the next five years in new roads and other
infrastructure in northern Quebec, home to gold, diamond and
base metal deposits.
Plan Nord, which includes the iron ore-rich Labrador Trough,
suffered a serious blow last year when U.S.-based miner Cliffs
Natural Resources said it will close its Bloom Lake iron
mine after struggling to secure funds to expand it.
Iron ore prices have plunged 70 percent in the past two
years, with the fall stoked by a flood of new supply from Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale just
as Chinese demand growth slowed.
In January, Cliffs sought creditor protection for its
Canadian arm. Its mine, railway and port assets in Quebec will
be put on the auction block next month.
Earlier this month, Labrador Iron Mines Holdings, another
Trough miner, also sought court protection from its creditors.
Some miners remain optimistic, however. Osisko Gold
Royalties Ltd Chief Executive Sean Roosen said that
although iron ore is "a tough story right now", prices will
revive in time. The royalty company owns mining assets in the
region.
"We think this is a good idea and we continue to invest in
the north," Roosen said.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver;
Editing by Peter Galloway)