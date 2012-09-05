版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 13:17 BJT

One of those injured in Montreal shooting has died, say police

MONTREAL, Sept 5 One of the people shot by a gunman in the Montreal building where Quebec's separatist leader was speaking has died, police said on Wednesday.

The man entered the Metropolis theater and shot two people as Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois was addressing supporters in the wake of a narrow victory in a provincial election on Tuesday. Marois was not hurt.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐