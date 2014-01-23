Canada body recommends tougher standards for older tanker cars

OTTAWA Jan 23 Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) recommended on Thursday that regulators in Canada and the United States immediately impose tougher standards on all railway oil tanker cars, not just new ones.

The TSB, which is investigating the derailment and fire that killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, last July, issued the recommendations for rail carriers jointly with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

The Canadian officials said at Lac-Megantic the older version of the DOT-111 tank cars proved vulnerable to rupturing even at slower speeds.