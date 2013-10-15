Canada says closely monitoring labor dispute at CN Rail

OTTAWA Oct 15 Canada is closely monitoring a dispute between the railroad workers' union and Canadian National Railway Co and is urging both parties to continue talking, a spokeswoman for Labour Minister Kellie Leitch said on Tuesday.

"The best solution in any dispute is always the one that the parties reach themselves," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

In May 2012 the Canadian government passed legislation forcing an end to a strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd . The spokeswoman did not respond when asked whether Ottawa would be prepared to intervene if CN Rail workers went on strike.