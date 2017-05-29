Clock ticks closer to CN Rail strike, shippers urge Ottawa to act

| WINNIPEG/MONTREAL
WINNIPEG/MONTREAL May 29 Canadian rail shippers
are urging Ottawa to intervene in a looming strike at Canadian
National Railway Co, the country's largest railroad,
fearing that a shut-down would immediately damage their
businesses.
The union representing CN's estimated 3,000 Canadian
conductors has set a strike deadline of Tuesday at 4 a.m. EDT
(0800 GMT) after the railroad announced new work rules during
negotiations to replace an expired contract.
If they decide to strike, it would be the first such action
by CN conductors, or the train operators, in a decade.
Freight Management Association of Canada, which represents
agriculture, mining, forest products and other sectors, wrote to
Labour Minister Patty Hajdu on Sunday asking her to impose
binding arbitration to resolve the dispute.
A strike would result in missed sales by exporters and
commodity shipments arriving late to port, racking up higher
costs, said Bob Ballantyne, president of the freight
association, on Monday. Retailers who import goods would also be
affected, along with auto manufacturers who rely on just in time
parts delivery, he said.
"The impact on many industries can be almost immediate and
have quite a devastating effect," Ballantyne said. "If they have
to shut down, the impacts of a rail strike are really major for
the whole Canadian economy."
Canada exports most of the grain, potash and other
commodities that it produces, moving them vast distances to
ports via CN or rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
Shippers who may be affected include grain trader Cargill Ltd
and coal producer Teck Resources Ltd.
Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, whose members
include Dow Chemical Co and Akzo Nobel Chemicals Ltd
, also drafted a letter to Hajdu on Monday asking for
binding arbitration. A strike would cause chemical makers to
quickly run out of storage, resulting in production shutdowns,
said spokeswoman Erika Adams.
A spokesman for Hajdu would not say whether the government
is considering legislation to keep workers on the job, saying
that it has faith in the collective bargaining process.
Patrick Waldron, a CN spokesman, said that the railway is
"cautiously optimistic that a deal will be reached" before the
deadline.
He declined to say how the railroad would operate in case of
a strike.
Roland Hackl, lead negotiator for the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference, said in a statement that negotiations would resume
on Monday afternoon.
The new work rules introduced by the railroad include a 2
percent wage increase and removal of a clause that requires CN
to consult with the union before making "material changes" such
as terminal closures and mandatory relocations, according to
Teamsters.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr in
Ottawa; Editing by Sandra Maler)