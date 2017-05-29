UPDATE 4-Deal reached to avert strike at Canadian Rail

(Adds details from Canadian National Railway statement)
By Allison Lampert and David Ljunggren
MONTREAL/OTTAWA May 29 Canadian National
Railway Co on Monday said it had reached a tentative
agreement with a union representing 3,000 conductors, ahead of a
looming strike deadline at Canada's largest railroad.
The union had set a strike deadline of Tuesday at 4 a.m. EDT
(0800 GMT) after the railroad announced new work rules during
negotiations to replace an expired contract.
The details of the deal were being withheld pending
ratification by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members, CN
said. The ratification process takes about 60 days.
"CN is very pleased to have reached this settlement with
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Conductors, Trainpersons and
Yardpersons without a service disruption," CN Chief Operating
Officer Mike Cory said in a statement.
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference President Doug Finnson
earlier confirmed that an agreement in principle had been
reached between the two parties to avert strike at Canadian
Rail.
The stoppage would have been be the first strike by CN
conductors, or train operators, in a decade. Two sources close
to the talks had previously reported good progress.
Rail shippers had earlier urged Ottawa to intervene, fearing
that a shut-down would immediately damage business.
Freight Management Association of Canada wrote to Labour
Minister Patty Hajdu on Sunday asking her to impose binding
arbitration to resolve the dispute.
Hajdu, speaking to reporters on Monday, did not respond to
questions about whether she was considering legislation to keep
trains running during a strike. A federally appointed mediator
is assisting in the talks.
"We have every confidence that we're going to get a deal,"
she said.
Canada exports most of the grain, potash and other
commodities that it produces, moving them vast distances to
ports via CN or Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
A strike would delay arrival of commodity shipments at port,
racking up higher costs, said freight association president Bob
Ballantyne on Monday. Retail importers would be affected, along
with auto manufacturers who rely on just-in-time parts delivery,
he said.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and
Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)